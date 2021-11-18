South Africa: Civil Society Has a Vital Role to Play in Building a National Preventive Mechanism to Help Combat Torture

17 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jeremy Sarkin

Jeremy Sarkin is a Visiting Professor at NOVA University of Lisbon in Portugal. He has a BA LLB from UKZN, an LLM from Harvard Law School, and a Doctor of Laws from UWC. He is an attorney in the US and South Africa. He was chairperson-rapporteur of the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances. He served as an acting judge in the Cape High Court. He has published 19 books and more than 350 articles and book chapters. Sarkin writes on behalf of the South African Coalition for Transitional Justice (SACTJ).

Torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment and punishment were routinely and widely practised during the apartheid era in South Africa. However, these human rights abuses are still rife in the country.

South Africa is obliged to take steps to eradicate torture and cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment and punishment not only because of its Constitution (especially Section 12 of the Bill of Rights) but also because of the country's international obligations.

South Africa's international obligations stem from the 1984 United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT) which South Africa has ratified.

To support CAT, an Optional...

