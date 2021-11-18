Namibia: Hope for the Best, but Prepare for the Worst

We are midway through November, and today is the 322nd day of this calendar year, yet it feels like it was only yesterday that we welcomed the new year.

Another roller coaster year 2021 has been, a year that took us on a wild ride, just like 2020 did.

Although last year ended on a subdued note, we had high expectations for 2021 after experiencing a harrowing and challenging 2020 when we first learnt to social distance, wear masks, and cough or sneeze into our elbows.

In 2020, we first experienced lockdowns, curfews, and movement restrictions.

And we were subjected to security guards at supermarkets and shop entrances with no medical competence or experience in rendering first aid, measuring our body temperature with a digital thermometer.

Although challenging and disruptive, in 2021 we somehow adjusted.

Mostly by cohesion we adjusted to living and working in the so-called new normal.

But sadly, the miraculous economic recovery remained elusive, and business closure and job losses continued unabated in 2021.

There was a glimmer of hope with children spending more time in the classroom and students at university.

Another plus for Namibia, in terms of economic recovery, was the return of tourists, albeit in lower numbers.

But much uncertainty remains as there is a barrage of daily warnings of the imminent arrival of another wave of Covid-19 infections.

Statistics reflect that this has and is happening elsewhere in the world. Scientists caution it will happen here too, and warnings are accompanied by veiled threats from the authorities of a return to controls and restrictions.

Decorations at local supermarkets and shops, accompanied by Christmas carols and jingles remind us that another festive season is upon us.

It also heralds that the time for a deserved break from work and family gatherings is nearing.

This uncertainty, warnings, and threats leave one to wonder if it is not wiser to just scrap Christmas holiday plans and remain at home.

I recently told a friend we are going to remain here for Christmas.

Although not hard of hearing he erroneously thought I said Romania, that country at the crossroads of central, eastern, and south-eastern Europe, until I put him right.

"Remain here," I repeated.

"... and not to Romania."

What now, may be the question on your lips.

Surrounded by uncertainty, the options seem rather limited, but it is important to remain positive and ever hopeful that the scientists will find a lasting solution to safeguarding our health.

As researchers work tirelessly to get to the root cause of the problem, they may even find a way to eliminate the coronavirus from the face of the globe.

In 2020, and again this year, lessons were learnt.

There is an expectation that the government will now consult widely going forward, especially with the drivers of the economy, then apply realism when crafting and implementing health and safety risk management measures.

In turn, we all must take responsibility and prepare ourselves for the worst and possible eventualities, such as another year of hardship, uncertainty, and disruption.

By hoping for the best and preparing for the worst anything in between will then not surprise us.