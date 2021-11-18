Namibia: Demolisher Eyes Festive Cheer

LUKAS 'The Demolisher' Ndafoluma plans to end the year "in style" with another successful WBO Africa middleweight title defence when the MTC Salute Boxing Academy continues Building Champions in Windhoek on 11 December.

The 35-year-old middleweight champion (20-3-1NC) faces Nkululeko 'Bulldog' Mhlongo (22-9-1), who is the South African national title holder in this weight class.

"Expect fireworks. It's my title, I have to keep it," The Demolisher said on Desert Radio's 'Breakfast in The Desert' show yesterday.

"I'm gonna do what I do best. I'm best at boxing. I'm going to do it in style. I don't see this fight going the distance."

His last outing in July did.

Ndafoluma was forced to slug it out for 12 rounds against a stubborn Cristiano Ndombassy of Angola in Gqeberha, South Africa.

The Namibian was by far the better boxer, but he was unable to stop the rugged Angolan. He has since worked on adapting his strategy to bypass a similar obstacle again.

"I'm working to go up the ladder to improve my world ranking and get a world-title shot. I have big plans and dreams, not just to be an African champion, but a world champion knows what this game is about," he said.

"I'm ranked 13th by the WBO at the moment. A win will take me into the top 10. Another two defences, and I may get a world-title shot.

"In South Africa it was a tough fight, which required me to have enough rest. I'm a veteran of this sport now, so I know what I need to do.

"I have worked on my defence a lot. It's not easy to land a punch on me. Come 11 December you will see for yourself," Ndfoluma said.

Also prominent on the bill is Emmanuel Josef, who became the WBO Africa flyweight champion after his fifth-round technical knockout win over Sihle Jelwana of South Africa in July.

He makes his first title defence against Muhsin Kizota of Tanzania.

"I have worked hard to get my title. I'm not letting it go. I have gone far to get it, so I'm not letting it get out of this country," Josef said.

"I want to celebrate with my parents, family, friends, and supporters. So, I am looking forward to this fight. I'm ready to defend my title."

The Building Champions II supporting cast also includes flyweight ex-Olympian Matias Hamunyela (1-1) taking on Leonard Gawanab (0-1), ex-African featherweight champion Nathaniel 'Natty' Kakololo (12-3-1) versus Romeo Makwakwa of Malawi, super lightweight Albinus 'Danny Boy' Felesianu (19-2-1) against Malawi's Salimu Chazama (13-6-2), and Fillemon Nghitunanye (1-1) facing Mathews Nghikevali (4-2) in a flyweight bout.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The bill gets underway with Imanuel Nghilongwa (1-1) welcoming Joshua Nelomba to the paid ranks in a lightweight fight, followed by Gabriel Jamba (3-2) taking on fellow bantamweight Salatiel Moses (2-5-1), before Abed Shikongo (5-5) and Simon Shafodino (2-3-2) clash at super welterweight.

The promising Bernard Bernard (6-5-1NC) will look to continue his impressive rise in the welterweight division against Herbert Negumbo (1-1), with undefeated lightweight prospect Lazarus Shaningwa (5-0) battling David Shinuna (5-6-2).

Also on the card are rising flyweight slugger Jonas Erastus (5-0) against Oiva Amwaama (1-1), while Jonas Mateus (14-3-1) has a bantamweight showdown with Andreas Amupolo (3-2-2).