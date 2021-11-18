South Africa: The ABCs of DIY Vaccines - Why Tech Transfer Is a Big Thing

analysis

Africa's reliance on companies outside the continent for vaccines can be turned around in time for the next health crisis, thanks to a new World Health Organization initiative.

When it comes to making vaccines, local would be lekker. Yet Africa makes almost none of the vaccines it needs locally, which means the continent continues to rely on imports from elsewhere to combat vaccine-preventable diseases.

Africa's struggle to secure a steady supply of Covid-19 shots has made it strikingly clear how this dependence on only a few manufacturers is shooting us in the foot - when what we really need are shots in the arm: the World Health Organization (WHO) projects that only five of the 54 countries in Africa will hit the organisation's target of fully vaccinating 40% of their populations by the end of the year.

But Africa's reliance on pharmaceutical companies outside of the continent to make its vaccines can be turned around.

The WHO's plan to establish mRNA vaccine technology transfer hubs - one of them in South Africa - aims to do exactly that. The hubs in low- and middle-income countries will work with local companies, scientists and academics to figure out the methods for making...