Namibia Helps to Launch Covid-19 Inequality Tracker

NAMIBIA has joined France and other countries in launching the Covid Global Accountability Platform (Covid GAP), which will hold the world accountable for inequalities during the coronavirus pandemic.

President Hage Geingob yesterday said the platform aims to provide an independent accountability hub to accelerate progress on targets, and to empower low- and middle-income countries.

This comes after Namibia was struggling to access vaccines during the peak of its third wave of Covid-19 infections.

This initiative heeds Geingob's earlier call to end vaccine apartheid.

"It is not in anyone's interest that in certain countries people are receiving their first doses, while in others, people are receiving booster shots. Let us not forget that no one is safe until all of us are safe," Geingob said in August.

The Covid GAP is an initiative of Duke University, in North Carolina in the United States, and the Covid Collaborative, which aims to provide evidence-based tracking, insights, and recommendations that will collectively help to hold the world to account in meeting pressing needs, delivering on commitments, and accelerating the end of the pandemic.

While in France recently, Geingob and his team participated in the green hydrogen business forum, during which he promoted Namibia as a globally competitive producer and exporter to the European market.

"During the presentation, I assured investors that Namibia would continue to provide a favourable investment climate, with processes, systems, and institutions committed to effective governance," he said.

Geingob and six world leaders have committed to put in place a global policy framework to reduce emissions in the power, road transport, steel, hydrogen, and agriculture sectors.

Geingob also petitioned French enterprises in the energy sector to invest in Namibia by highlighting political stability, good governance, and the rule of law as key factors that differentiate Namibia as a preferred investment destination.

The president and his entourage also met with Prince Albert of Monaco and emphasised the need for the two countries to work together to harness sustainable ocean economies.