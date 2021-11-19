Nigeria's Kippa Gets $3.2m Pre-Seed for Its Small Business Finance Management App

18 November 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

Millions of small businesses globally, especially in emerging markets, have stayed offline for the better part of the past decade. Due to that, most of them still rely on scribbles using pen and paper or ledgers for bookkeeping and storing important information.

In Nigeria, some go to the extent of keeping information offhand. All these inefficiencies, asides from being time-consuming, lead to errors and affects cash flow and finance, which is why almost nine out of 10 small businesses in the country fizzle out in the first five years.

