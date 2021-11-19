Nigeria: Rohr to Know Fate Next Week ― Sports Minister

18 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare said yesterday that the report of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) on the performance of the team in the recent matches will be ready next week.

The Minister, who stated this when he appeared at the ministerial press briefing organized by the presidential media team at the presidential villa, Abuja, said the NFF will

review the performances of the team among others before taking the necessary action.

He said the ministry will act based on the content of the report and that due process will be followed in taking any decision.

Dare said his ministry was poised to adhere to due process on matters concerning the national football players and the technical staff.

He said his ministry will await the report from the NFF before making any decision.

The Minister stated this when he was asked to confirm whether the national team coach had been relieved of his job or asked to resign.

He, however, assured that the Super Eagles will qualify for Qatar 2022 as everything was being done by the authorities to ensure qualification.

