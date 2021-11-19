East Africa: U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman Visits Ethiopia

18 November 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Ethiopia from November 18 to November 20. Special Envoy Feltman will meet with senior government officials, African Union representatives, and other international partners to discuss opportunities that advance a negotiated and sustainable cessation of hostilities and an end to the conflict. The United States remains committed to promoting a peaceful and prosperous Ethiopia and ensuring that life-saving humanitarian aid reaches all Ethiopians in need.

