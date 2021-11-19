Ethiopia: News - Oromia State Lifts State of Emergency Curfew On People, Vehicles Movements

Addis Abeba — In a joint statement given by the office of the Attorney General and Communications Bureau of Oromia regional state, officials announced the lifting of curfews on movements of people and vehicles which was announced on Friday November 12.

According to Oromia State Attorney General, Adunye Ahmed, the curfew was lifted because the region is an economic center.

However, the Attorney General said other measures, including searches will continue to stay in effect and the curfew on people and vehicles can be reinstated based on security assessment and the need thereof.

The curfew imposed on Friday restricts movement of vehicles and people between 9 PM and 5:30 AM local time. Ambulances and private vehicles were exempted with permits. The curfew also restricted employees of hotels, business enterprises, hospitals and religious institutions to obtain permits for their vehicles. Bars and night clubs were also ordered to close at 9:00 PM.