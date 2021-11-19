Rwanda: Rayon Entertain Bugesera in an Encounter of Equals

The Kigali Stadium will be the cynosure of all eyes on Saturday afternoon when Rayon Sports host Bugesera on match-day 3 of the 2021/22 Rwanda premier league.

Kick-off, 3pm CAT.

Previously, games between the two clubs did not emanate any strong following by pundits and connoisseurs of the game as it was always going to be a walkover for Rayon who looked the better side. However, things have changed, particularly this season with quality signings Bugesera made.

Despite a regrettable start to the new campaign albeit under difficult circumstances as they lost 3-1 to Musanze in a soggy Ubworoherane Stadium pitch, Bugesera recovered with a superb performance by whipping Etincelles by the same margin on match-day 2.

Rayon, on the other hand, started the season on a good note as they edged Mukura 1-0 before settling for a pulsating 2-2 away draw with Rutsiro FC in their second game.

The encounter between Rayon and Bugesera this weekend is expected to live up to the hype with some excellent display as both teams are seen as genuine title contenders.

Strikers on either side have a serious assignment if there is to be a winner on Saturday. Rayon will be looking up to their Moroccan import Rharb Youssef who netted the all-important lone goal against Mukura.

Certainly, Rharb and his partner upfront Wily Onana cannot operate in isolation and a huge burden will be on the shoulders of the mercurial Blaise Ishimwe to provide the needed arsenals from the heart of midfield for the job to be executed.

Bugesera boast of clinical attackers like the indefatigable Sadick Sulley who masterminded Rayon's downfall last season when he was at Espoir as he scored one goal and provided assists for two others in a 3-1 thrashing of the Blues. On any given day, the young Ghanaian can single-handedly decide the outcome of the game with just one moment of brilliance.

The other attacker of Bugesera in the person of Rafael Oliseh was also superb in the matches against Musanze and Etincelles, and will be in the thick of affairs on Saturday.

A cursory look at the Bugesera defensive department shows that they do not have telepathic understanding yet with goalkeeper Jean de Dieu Nsabimana and, defenders Bryan Muhinda and Samuel Kato all being new at the club. It will take some time for them to jell and this could be a problem for the team against Rayon.

But, maybe good news for the Bugesera District-sponsored side, Rayon have also shown to be shaky defensively following a penalty and last minute goal that denied them maximum points against Rutsiro before the international break.

It is worthy to note that Rayon ended Bugesera's four-game unbeaten run in the preseason with a 1-0 win and they will be hoping to repeat the feat this weekend.

Overall, on paper, both teams seem to be at par. Victory will belong to the side with a more resolute defense and efficient goal poachers.

Saturday

Rayon Vs Bugesera 3pm