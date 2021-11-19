Ethiopia: News Update - Fed. Court Orders Release of Woman Accused of Involvement in the Assassination of Hachalu Hundessa

Addis Abeba — Today the The Federal High Court, Second Constitutional and Anti-Terrorism Bench ordered the release of Lamrot Kemal on a 5,000 ETB bail. The supreme court cassation bench previously cited article 113 sub article Two to convert the terrorism charges against her. The charges were converted into felony committed by negligence allowing Lamrot to raise a defense as per article 575 of the criminal law.

Earlier on October 21, the federal supreme court 2nd cassation bench decided to convert the charge on defendant Lamrot Kamal, a woman was one of the four suspects on trial for the alleged involvement in the assassination of Hachalu. She was the fourth defendant on the Hachalu Hundessa assanisation case and was acquitted by the federal high court on charges of terrorism linked to the assassination of artist on Feburary 25, 2021.

However, the prosecutor appealed to the federal supreme court which schedlued hearings on the case for months, and ruled that the prosecutor lacked evidence to charge her with terrorism. Lamrot, who is remanded in Kality Prison did not attend the October 21, where the federal supreme court 2nd cassation bench referred the case to the federal High Court, Lideta Branch to make the final decision.

Lamrot is the sole witness who was with Hachalu the night of his assassination. She was briefly detained and released in the first week of July 2020, but was rearrested a month later. where prosecutors filed the charges of conspiring to assassinate the artist.

At today's hearing, her lawyer requested bail in accordance with article 575 of the criminal code which also allows her to raise a defense. The court therefore granted a 5000 ETB bail to Lamrot and adjourned the hearing until December 02 and 03 for her to raise affirmative defense. AS