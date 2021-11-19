Ethiopia: News - Sidama Region Imposes Curfew Effective Today

Addis Abeba — The Sidama regional command post yesterday announced curfew and other activity restrictions effective as of November 18, 2021. The head of the peace and security bureau of the Sidama region and the deputy head of the command post, Alemayehu Timothios told local media that the regional command post comprises Five centers in Hawassa, Leku, Yirgalem, Aleta Chuko and Bensa cities.

According to the command post, motorcycles with plate numbers carrying one person can move between 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM local time while Three-wheeled vehicles, commonly called Bajaj were ordered to lift the coverings from their front seats and limit the number of passengers to Three with their services limited until 8:00PM local time. The movement of other public transportation vehicles including taxis was allowed between 6:00 AM and 8:00 PM local time.

The issuance of IDs was suspended, prohibiting officials from kebele to woreda from issuing IDs. Temporary IDs will be provided for individuals who do not have IDs effective as of November 17, 2021, the command post said.

The command post further called for individuals, who own firearms including those with permits to register and get a permit at the nearest police station within the next 5 consecutive days as of today. The regional command post cautioned that anyone who failed to do so and found carrying an unregistered firearm would be prosecuted. The command post has arrested 83 individuals in the last week and confiscated 13 pistols and ammunition, police and military uniforms as well as bank books in Aleta Chuko town, the deputy head of the regional command post said.

Factories, industrial parks, resorts and international hotels can get permits for their vehicles as of today. Moreover, Two-wheel vehicles from neighboring areas are prohibited from entering the Sidama region after 6:00 PM local time. The state of emergency command post did not impose curfew on private cars and pedestrians but carrying an ID is required upon entering the Sidama region. AS