Kenya: Muthaiga Hosts Lady Captain Prize, Top Amatuers at Railway

It is the Lady Captain's turn at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course this weekend, following the colourful Chairman's prize golf tournament three weeks ago.

Outgoing Lady Captain Rose Kithu is parading a big field of 444 golfers where 224 are drawn to play on Friday, and the remaining 220 - mostly lady members - will be battling it out on Saturday.

The two- day event, which officially winds up Kithu's term of office as the lady captain, will be supported by Absa Bank, Kenya Airports Authority, United Bank of Africa, Skyward Express, NCBA Bank, Kenya Pipeline Company and Tropikal Brands.

Some fabulous prizes for both days, will be awaiting those who will manage to overcome the tough par 71 Muthaiga course.

The Muthaiga course is currently in an excellent condition and ready for the tournament which depending on how it is set, some interesting scores are likely to be posted during the weekend.

At Sigona Golf Club, the par 72 will host the 16th edition of the annual Prime Bank Diwali Golf Tournament where a big field of 290 players were listed to vie for the various prizes.

Those expected to battle it out include Prime Bank's Prime Visa Golf Card holders, Kenya's first ever Golf Card which was launched in 2015.

The card offers golfers a wide range of benefits and the bank usually donates Sh2,000 annually for each cardholder to the Junior Golf Foundation.

Prime Bank's Business Development Manager Jessee Mungai said the tournament had taken a break following disruptions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It feels great to be back for the 16th edition of Prime Bank Diwali Golf Tournament after a one-year hiatus.The Sigona golf course is in prime condition as evidenced by the good turnout and incredible scores in the recent Captain's Prize event," he said.

"We expect a huge turnout, a very competitive tournament and off course, a raft of attractive prizes up for grabs," he added.

Prime Bank is one of the four major partners of the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), others being Crown Paints, NCBA and Safaricom.

During the recent launch of the Uskids Golf partnership with the JGF, Mungai said Prime Bank will continue supporting golf development in the country through the JGF programmes.

For this weekend's event, club chairman Njoroge Ngahu, captain James Njeke and lady captain Mary Wairimu will be leading a host of Sigona members who will be participating in the event.

Elsewhere, Ruiru Sports Club will this be the latest venue to host the 2021 NCBA Golf Series, marking the 22nd and penultimate leg in the series which teed-off in January.

At least 200 golfers were drawn to battle it out for a chance to secure the remaining five slots available in the Series Grand Finale to be held next month at Karen Country Club. The entry at Ruiru brings the total of golfers who have participated in the series to 2,800.

So far, 100 players have booked their slots in the grand finale of whom three will be juniors who won at Karen, Limuru and Royal Nairobi Golf Clubs.

Besides the 20 events for seniors, NCBA Bank also included two junior events, the first one having been held at Karen Country in August while the last one will take place at Muthaiga from December 9 to 10.

Meanwhile, the Johnnie Walker Classic golf series kicks off also this weekend at Vet Lab Sports Club where a field of 168 was drown to vie for the 12 slots available to the club in the grand finale next May where the winning team of four players will fly to Gleneagles Scotland.

The series, to be hosted by 16 different clubs, will also feature the local professionals who will be playing in two rounds per venue for a purse of Sh500,000.

Royal Nairobi Golf and Nanyuki Sports Club will be hosting their Chairmen's prize while the leading amateur golfers are at Kenya Railway Golf Club for the Railway Invitation where leading the field will be Nyali's Adel Balala who is current enjoying a great form.