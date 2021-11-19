Sudan: Activists Preemptively Detained By Sudan Junta Ahead of Nov 17 Marches

Ayman Suliman / UN Sudan
Demonstrators take to the streets in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum on April 11, 2019.
18 November 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Kosti — It has emerged that Sudanese forces of the military junta, that seized power in a coup d'état on October 25, launched a major detention campaign against activists from the Resistance Committees, in anticipation of yesterday's November 17 anti-coup marches, during which at least 15 people are confirmed to have died, and dozens wounded.

Military forces detained a leading member of the Sudanese Congress Party, Noureldin Salaheldin, before dawn on Wednesday, and took him to an unknown destination.

The Sudanese Congress Party reported that a heavily armed force took Salaheldin from his house in Khartoum "in a terrifying manner" at about one o'clock on Wednesday morning.

A Military Intelligence force also detained Niemat Jamaa, member of the White Nile state Empowerment Removal Committee in Kosti, "near the hospital" on Tuesday. It is not clear where she is being held.

The flow of up-to-date information from Sudan has been severely curtailed by a country wide blackout of internet and mobile phone services on the orders of the junta, in spite of three rulings by the Khartoum court for services to be restored.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X