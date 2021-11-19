Nigeria: We've Not Sacked Gernot Rohr, Says NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has said contrary to reports in some sections of the social media, it has not sacked embattled Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr.

Throughout yesterday, the name of the Franco-German played widely in both local and international media, with most platforms stating authoritatively that the 68-year old has been given the boot by his employers.

However, president of the NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, in a statement insisted that no such decision was taken.

"The Board of the NFF is studying the report of the Technical Committee, which it submitted after the match against Cape Verde in Lagos on Tuesday.

"There are a number of possibilities but we have not taken a decision to sack Gernot Rohr. I want to assure that whatever decision is eventually taken will be one that will please the generality of Nigerians.

"Mr Rohr has a contract with the NFF and there is a procedure for disengagement. If we get to that bridge, both parties will look at the contract and see what has to be done both ways."

However, a former Super Eagles assistant coach, Godwin Koko Uwua, has said sacking the Franco-German tactician now will be counter-productive.

Going down memory lane, the former national U-23 team coach explained how a similar decision wreaked Super Eagles' 2002 Japan/Korea World Cup campaign.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Trust, the Principal Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Youths and Sports said, "After Amodu Shuaibu of blessed memory, qualified us for the 2002 World Cup, he was sacked.

"Chief Adegboye Onigbinde and some of us were asked to lead the Super Eagles to Korea/Japan 2002. The time was too short for us to prepare for the tournament.

"If Rohr is to go now, I think Nigerians will have themselves to blame. His contract will expire after the World Cup, so why can't we exercise a little patience? After the World Cup, he should leave.

"I think, if we had allowed Amodu to lead Super Eagles to the 2002 World Cup, maybe the team would have done better. When we took over, Sunday Oliseh was asked to go because of disciplinary problems and it cost the team. There was no immediate replacement for him. So, based on that experience, Rohr shouldn't be sacked now."