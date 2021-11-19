East Africa: Queen Mugesi to Represent Tanzania in Miss East Africa 2021

Dar es Salaam — Preparations for the Miss East Africa 2021 international beauty pageant are in the final stages and Queen Mugesi is set to represent Tanzania at the ceremony that be held on December 17, 2021 at the Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam.

Queen, who defeated more than 2,600 Tanzanian beauties who applied to represent the country online, was selected in the audition process that ran for over a month.

Speaking on behalf of the Miss East Africa beauty pageant, Vice President, Jolly Mutesi said that the participating countries have already sent in their representatives and participants are currently preparing to vie for the much coveted title.

He said the countries that have already confirmed their participation include Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Somalia while the others are Reunion, Ethiopia, Malawi, Burundi and Mauritius.

"Tanzania will be represented by the beautiful Queen Mugesi who defeated more than 2,600 Tanzanian beauties who applied to represent the country through the online process," said Mutesi.

"The beauty contestants are expected to report on November 26, 2021 and the pageant will be held on December 17, 2021 at Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam from 12pm," he added.

The Miss East Africa pageant, founded by Tanzanian Rena Callist in 1996, is ome eagerly awaited for by numerous pageant lovers and is expected to watched by over 200 million people on live television worldwide.

The pageant is being organized by Rena Events LTD based in Dar es Salaam.