Tanzania, Jamaica Eye Key Investment Sectors

TANZANIA has invited Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority to identify potential areas for establishing investment partnerships that will contribute to the economies of the two countries.

The Director of the Tanzania Pavilion, Ms Getrude Ng'weshemi disclosed this at the ongoing Expo 2020 exhibition in Dubai mentioning areas like tourism, medicine and medical supplies, industry, agriculture and fisheries.

"Tanzania is blessed with unique opportunities coupled with enabling environment, policies and adequate resources," she said adding that we invite Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority to discuss how Jamaica can cooperate with Tanzania in such investment areas.

The meeting was also attended by the exhibition coordinators from the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tantrade) and other stakeholders participating in the exhibition including Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) and Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA).

The TIC Representative, Diana Mwamanga, said that other priority areas for investment include pharmacy and pharmaceuticals, car assembling, edible oil production whose demand is currently high, cotton production and fisheries.

On her part, the NCAA representative Joyce Mgaya said there are adequate opportunities for investment in hotels and tourist camps, sports tourism such as Golf courses and boxing.

The Director General of Regulation, Policy, Monitoring and Implementation from Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority, Aisley Brown, among other things, promised to link Tanzania Tourism Sector with the operators of Jamaican Tourism Companies to find tourism opportunities available in Tanzania.

"To achieve this, I will meet with representatives of the Jamaican Tourism Sector as well as the Commissioner General of the Jamaica Pavilion at this Expo 2020 Dubai who is the Jamaican Ambassador to the UAE," said Brown.

Brown also expressed Jamaica's intention to hold an International Conferences where he used the occasion to invite Tanzania as one of the participating countries.