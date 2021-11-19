East Africa: Tanzania Hosts Miss East Africa 2021

18 November 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania will on December 17, this year, host the Miss East Africa 2021 event expected to be broadcast live and watched by over 200 million people through TV and social media.

The much anticipated Miss East Africa Beauty Pageant event hosted by Rena Events will be held at Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam.

The countries that have already announced their representatives include Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Somalia.

Others are Reunion, Ethiopia, Malawi, Burundi and Mauritius.

The company's vice president, Jolly Mutesi, who is Miss Rwanda 2016, said that Tanzania will be represented by Queen Mugesi who defeated more than 2,600 Tanzanian beauties.

"2,600 Tanzanian beauty queens applied online to represent the country , only Queen Mugesi was selected in a process run by beauty experts that took more than a month," she said.

