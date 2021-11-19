Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Various Projects in Bombali District, Promises Transformational Leadership for All

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned solar lights, solar boreholes, community centre, places of worship in the Mamankie Village, Bombali District and assured of transformational leadership for all Sierra Leoneans, regardless of region, tribe or political belonging.

Paramount Chief of Bombali Shebora, P.C. Bai Sheborah Kassangha II, said it was a historic moment for the people of Mamankie Village because His Excellency Brig. Rtd. Dr Julius Maada Bio would go down in history as the only sitting President of Sierra Leone to visit their village.

He added that under the leadership of the Sierra Leone People's Party, SLPP, government, the Sierra Leone Water Company had constructed several water wells for the people of Mamankie, major roads had been repaired, community centre had been constructed for the people of Mamankie.

"My people will never forget that there once lived a President in Sierra Leone who eased the burden of parents by paying fees for all school-going children," he said.

Project Coordinator, a son of the soil and current Principal and Vice Chancellor of the Milton Margai Technical University, Professor Philip John Kanu thanked the President for his support to the development of Mamankie and its environs, adding that the construction of the community centre, places of worship among others was a demonstration that the country was in safe hands.

"Your Excellency, thank you for your visit and thank you for everything that you have done for the people of Mamankie. We will forever be grateful to you and your government," he concluded.

In a short statement, His Excellency the President said it was a special day for the people of Mamankie Village, adding that his government was not only for those in bigger towns, but was also for those in the rural areas.

President Bio further encouraged parents to send their children to school, emphasising that it was the only way a nation could see a lasting development.

"My visit here in Mamankie is a short one. I want to thank everyone for the welcome. My government will continue to embark on developing the country. Ours is a party that cares for everyone. Professor Philip John Kanu is a testament that the SLPP government knows no region or tribe. Thank you all and God bless you," he concluded.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit