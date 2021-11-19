Tanzania: Harmonize Introduces His New Bae Three Months After Breaking Up With Kajala

18 November 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Bongo artiste Harmonize has introduced his new girlfriend to the world barely three months after his bitter breakup with renowned actress Kajala Masanja.

In an Instagram post, the Teacher hitmaker declared his undying love to his new and promised to be with her forever.

The messy breakup between Harmonize and Kajala had involved other Tanzania's bongo artistes, including Rayvanny.

It is alleged that Rayvanny was involved intimately with Paula, Kajala's daughter and while at it recorded the act.

To spice the breakup, it was alleged that Harmonize tried to lure Paula into a romantic relationship, which ultimately led to the breakup.

Meanwhile, Harmonize's announcement has elicited mixed reactions from his fans.

"You moved on so fast bro," said mtunecessary.

"Demu unamtambulisha Kama mziki. Vijiti vibaya sana jameni," noted officialcruiz_.

"Tattoo ni lini zinachorwa?" asked marksjuma.

"@harmonize_tz kama unajua moyoni umempenda kwa dhati kaa hapo tulia fanya mziki tu halafu mapenzi uwe umeshamaliza nayo," advised officialstevenlino.

"Sema hii mwanangu Konde, Umetuwakilisha vyema... hii ni Yenyewe!" said surveryor_mwamba.

