Nigeria: Two Cars Burnt As Petrol Tanker Explodes in Ibadan

19 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

A witness said the driver of the tanker jumped out from the truck when he noticed the fire from the engine apartment of the truck while in motion.

Two cars were burnt on Thursday night in Ibadan, when a fully loaded petrol tanker, went up in flames.

According to a witness, James Oladeji, a commercial tricycle operator, the incident occurred at Agodi area of Ibadan, on Total Garden-Gate road, near the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Station, in Ibadan.

Mr Oladeji said the driver of the tanker, laden with premium motor spirit, jumped out from the truck when he noticed the fire from the engine apartment of the truck while in motion.

He said the truck, with no driver in control, spilled its content on the road before exploding.

Two vehicles were burnt while the occupants of the cars were said to have narrowly escaped death.

Four water tank trucks from both the Federal and State Fire Services were deployed to the scene as officers made frantic efforts to prevent the inferno from spreading.

The dual carriage way was cordoned off by security operatives who diverted traffic from the axis to other parts of the city.

Speaking on the incident, the Director of Operations, Oyo State Fire Services, Ismail Adeleke, confirmed the incident, saying that he and his men were at the scene as of 11p.m before they could finally put off the fire.

He said no life was lost in the incident. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X