Nigeria: Imo Assembly Urges Uzodinma to Tackle Gully Erosion in the State

19 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Assembly has invited some government agencies to appear before it over the erosion menace in the state.

The Imo House of Assembly has appealed to Governor Hope Uzodinma to urgently intervene in the gully erosion ravaging parts of Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

The House made the appeal following a motion moved by Ikeduru representative, Uche Ogbuagu (APC), at its plenary on Thursday in Owerri.

Presenting the motion, Mr Ogbuagu said Okwu, Owu Amakohia, Amalla, Avuvu communities in the constituency have been devastated by gully erosion and landslides.

He added that the area has lost economic trees, farmlands, schools, as well as access roads to the erosion.

The lawmaker said the situation led people of the area to become refugees.

He appealed to the governor to direct the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to take "immediate action" against the menace.

He also appealed to the governor to collaborate with the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) for a permanent solution to the problem.

Supporting the motion, Arthur Egwim (APC/Ideato North), said his constituency is also facing the same problem, and called for his area to be included in the work to be done.

He called for the State Coordinator of NEWMAP to be invited to update the House on their activities in the state.

Uju Onwudiwe (APC/ Njaba), in her contribution, said NEWMAP has failed to carry out its responsibilities in the state.

She called for immediate reconstruction of the roads, "not just some palliative measures."

The Speaker of the Assembly, Kennedy Ibe (APC/Obowo), ruled in favour of the prayers of the motion.

Mr Ibe directed the Clerk, Chinelo Emeghara, to invite SEMA, NEWMAP and other relevant stakeholders to "interface" with the House on November 23.

