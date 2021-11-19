Nigeria Confirms 61 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Thursday

<i>The disease centre also noted that a total of 206,292 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.</sub>

On Thursday, Nigeria recorded no new deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 2,973 people since its outbreak in the country.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/490614-adetifa-officially-takes-over-at-ncdc.html">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a>, which disclosed this on its official Facebook handle Thursday night, added that 61 new infections were recorded across nine states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new update revealed that Nigeria's total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 213,464.

The disease centre also noted that a total of 206,292 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">NCDC</a> data revealed that Gombe State topped the chart with 16 cases, closely followed by Taraba and Zamfara States with 15 and 14 cases respectively.

While FCT reported seven infections, three states: Kano, Lagos and Rivers reported two cases each.

Bauchi, Delta and Katsina states also reported a single case each.

The NCDC noted that Sokoto State reported no cases on Thursday.