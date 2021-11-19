Nigeria Confirms 61 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Thursday

19 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

<i>The disease centre also noted that a total of 206,292 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.</sub>

On Thursday, Nigeria recorded no new deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 2,973 people since its outbreak in the country.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/490614-adetifa-officially-takes-over-at-ncdc.html">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a>, which disclosed this on its official Facebook handle Thursday night, added that 61 new infections were recorded across nine states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new update revealed that Nigeria's total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 213,464.

The disease centre also noted that a total of 206,292 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">NCDC</a> data revealed that Gombe State topped the chart with 16 cases, closely followed by Taraba and Zamfara States with 15 and 14 cases respectively.

While FCT reported seven infections, three states: Kano, Lagos and Rivers reported two cases each.

Bauchi, Delta and Katsina states also reported a single case each.

The NCDC noted that Sokoto State reported no cases on Thursday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X