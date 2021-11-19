Africa: Continent Nears 8 Million Covid-19 Recoveries

As of November 19, 2021, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 8,572,474 while over 135,483,514 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 221,268 and 7,973,528 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,927,499 and 89,555 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 948,633 ), Tunisia ( 715,988 ), Ethiopia ( 369,667 ), Libya ( 366,789 ), Egypt ( 347,719 ) and Kenya ( 254,541 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

