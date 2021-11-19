Zimbabwe: Zambian Riders to Grace Summer Series

THIS year's Zimbabwe Summer Series will once again have an international flavour after 10 Zambian motocross riders confirmed their participation at this three-day event.

It will be held on December 8, 10 and 12 at Donnybrook Park Raceway in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Summer Series is the season-ending motorcycling event and it will first rev off with two Supercross (night racing) events on December 8 and 10.

It will then close with a full day of motocross action on December 12.

Apart from local dirt bike riders, this annual event usually attracts top junior and senior motocross racers from South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Uganda and the UK.

Jamie Kerwin, the secretary of the Bogwheelers Club who run motocross in this country under Motorsport Zimbabwe, yesterday told The Herald 10 Zambian riders, who will be led by that country's seasoned campaigner Dale Holliday, have already confirmed their confirmation.

The other Zambian riders expected to compete are Shane Stewart, Caitlin Parkes, James Hall, Stephan Vidmar, Luke Grobler, James Grabler, Liam Webb, Rory Davidson and Kaye-Lee Price.

They will be riding in different classes which include the 85cc, MX3 and Masters.

"The Zambian riders are definitely coming down here next month to take part in the Zimbabwe Summer Series and we are, obviously, excited by their presence which, hopefully, will add more excitement to this event," Kerwin said.

They will joined at the track at Donnybrook by a young England-born Zimbabwean rider Tyler Mabika who rides in the 85cc Class.

The 14-year-old rider's father and trainer, Artwell, recently confirmed his son's participation.

"Tyler is already preparing to ride in this year's Zimbabwe Summer Series and he is very excited to be part of this three-day motorcycling jamboree in which he will be testing his riding skills against other young riders from Zimbabwe and other countries who will be there," he said from his base in Birmingham, England.

A number of top South African riders are also expected to grace the Zimbabwe Summer Series, which they usually dominate, especially in the main MX1 and MX2 classes.

The Bogwheelers Club successfully staged five rounds of their 2021 National Motocross Championship series.