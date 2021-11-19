Zimbabwe: Fireworks Expected in Volleyball

FIREWORKS are expected in Ruwa when the battle for the Mashonaland East Volleyball Association league honours enters its final day tomorrow.

MEVA are the only region to play their league championship this season.

The term got underway late September with an open tournament before the region split the female and male teams into two groups. And, the top two male teams from each group will tomorrow battle it out to determine the champions.

The two clubs, which finished first and second in the female category, will also tussle for the title, in the final. Ruwa and Cheetahs, who finished as the top two in Group A, as well as the top finishers in Group B, Vital and Marondera Tigers, will face-off against each other.

Ruwa will play Riverside to decide the female champions. MEVA chairman, Thulisani Zarima, said all was set for the fiesta tomorrow.

"We have had weeks of exciting competition from all our teams and we are expecting even fierce battles on Saturday (tomorrow). From the way the teams have been performing in the league, I foresee some tough, tough battles.

"These clubs are all highly competitive and we can only look ahead with a lot of expectations," said Zarima.

Some of the teams which have been playing in the MEVA league include Kefalos, Chishawasha and St Collins.

Zarima said the league has been receiving financial backing from several corporates led by MPS, whose managing director Robert Machekanyanga, will hand the prizes tomorrow, as the guest of honour.