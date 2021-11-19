Tanzania: RC - Take Precautions, Covid-19 Is Still Around

RUKWA Regional Commissioner (RC) Joseph Mkirikiti has reminded the residents and public at large to continue taking preventive measures against Covid-19 pandemic that is still ravaging the world.

Addressing different groups including religious leaders in Sumbawanga Town yesterday on the importance of continuing to take precautions against the scourge, he further advised the public to go to health centres for immunisation that is provided freely by the government, adding that it is tested by experts and proved safe.

"Since the pandemic is an airborne disease that has no boundary, it is prudent people take precautions, including getting vaccinated," he pointed out.

Elaborating, the RC appealed to medical experts, religious and traditional leaders, journalists and stakeholders to raise awareness on the prevention measures, noting that the disease can still be managed if people take precautions.

He noted that in the region, some 17,757 residents have so far received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, registered as 7,182 women and 9,575 men.

Mr Mkirikiti added: "For Sinopharm Covid-19 some 24,183 doses have been provided... Sumbawanga and Kalambo District Councils have each received 3,600 doses, while Sumbawanga Municipality and Sumbawanga District Council have each received 4,800 doses.

"The remaining 6,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine have been kept in the main store in Rukwa Regional Referral Hospital. But, for a person to achieve full immunity against Covid-19, one must receive two Sinopharm vaccines within 28 days."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a related development, the RC detailed how over 8.94bn/- disbursed by the government to the region, being part of 1.3tn/- Covid-19 relief fund from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will be spent.

"Some will go to the construction of classrooms including those of satellite primary schools and procurement of medical equipment in the region's health facilities.

"And so far Kalambo District Council has received 2.6bn/- for the construction of 59 classrooms in secondary schools and 34 satellite primary schools, while Nkasi District Council has received 1.7bn/- for the construction of 68 classrooms and 18 satellite primary schools.

"... over 2.08bn/- has been disbursed to Sumbawanga District Council for construction of 87 classrooms and 17 satellite primary schools, while Sumbawanga Municipal Council has received 980m/- for construction of 45 classrooms and four satellite primary schools.

"Since the completion of the project has been scheduled for mid-December this year, I definitely want speedy realisation of the work," he added.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics, Tanzania from January 3rd 2020 to 4th October, this year confirmed 25,846 cases of Covid-19 resulting in 719 deaths.

The report further indicated that by October 4th this year, the WHO had received reports of 234,809,103 confirmed cases of Covid -19 worldwide and 4,800,375 out of the number succumbing to death. In the course, some 6,188,903,420 vaccine doses were administered globally.