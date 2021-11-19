Tanzania: Gunzert House to Attract More Tourists

THE Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Robert Gabriel has commended the Germany Embassy for renovating the Gunzert house, one of the tourist attractions in the region.

The house was launched recently after being renovated at a cost of Euro91,795 ( equivalent to 231m/-).

Also known as German Boma, Gunzert house was built in 1912 as a residence of the first colonial district commissioner of the Lake Victoria area, Mr Theordor Von Gunzert who served between 1907 and1916.

"We praise the cooperation between the Mwanza City Council and the city of Wurzburg that led to the establishment of various development projects in Mwanza, including solar panel and some health projects that are being implemented in Bugando Zonal Referral Hospital, "said the RC.

He said the partnership will open up Mwanza City for local tourism, placing it on the international spotlight.

According to him, already Mwanza and Wurzburg cities, St Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT) and other government institutions have been collaborating through public private partnership to promote cultural tourism in Mwanza.

The RC pledged to provide free plots to German investors in the region.

For his part, Wurzburg Mayor, Mr Christian Schuchardt said the City will continue to maintain the long economic cooperation in the Tanzanian tourism sector.

He said his City will provide 25,000 euros (over 57m/-) for the objective of furnishing the Gunzert house.

Mwanza City Mayor, Mr Sima Constantino said that his office has contributed 15m/- to support renovation of the house, stressing that the long cooperation of the two cities will be maintained.

SAUT Representative, Mr Delphine Kessy praised the Germany Embassy for renovating Gunzert house, since it had a number of benefits including serving as centre for promotion of cultural tourism in Lake Zone regions.