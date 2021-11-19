Nigeria: Jubilation in Damboa As Boko Haram Bows to Superior Firepower of Soldiers

19 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

There was wide jubilation in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State after Nigerian troops repelled an early morning attack.

Daily Trust had reported how soldiers forced Boko Haram fighters out of the town.

The insurgents had reportedly stormed the town around 6:35am, shooting in all directions.

This had created tension among residents but troops reportedly engaged them in a heavy shootout, forcing them to beat retreat.

A security source told our correspondent that the attackers could not stay up to 30 minutes.

"I can confirm to you that Boko Haram insurgents made an attempt this morning but it was not successful, the troops on the ground in Damboa town thwarted it immediately," the source said.

A member of Civilians Joint Task Force, told Daily Trust that some locals sustained gunshot injuries at Kala, a suburb village near Damboa town.

"At least 8 persons sustained gunshots wounds at Kala village near Damboa town."

"The troops did a great job and as we speak now, there is jubilation in Damboa now," the source said.

