Zimbabwe: Gvt Provides 250 000L Free Diesel for Pfumvudza/Intwasa

AGRICULTURE minister Anxious Masuka says government has provided 250 000 litres of diesel for the transportation of inputs to farmers under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

This comes after concerns that farmers are being asked to pay for Pfumvudza/Intwasa transportation fees by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) officers working in collaboration with councillors and Agritex officers.

Responding to questions from MPs on Wednesday during the question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, Masuka said he was aware that there were some pockets around the country where GMB officers, Agritex officers and councillors would ask for $2 up to $4 from every farmer to raise money for transporters.

"No farmer is supposed to pay any fee for transportation of inputs. We have been given 250 000 litres of diesel for transporters so that they can move expeditiously, and we have sent GMB to assist so that no farmer can pay these transporters, " Masuka said.

Masuka said government aims to ensure that all inputs are distributed by GMB as input beneficiaries are not expected to pay for the delivery of agricultural inputs.

"Transporters must not charge farmers but should raise an invoice from GMB for payment," he said, warning all registered transporters that they risk having their contracts cancelled should they be found charging farmers for the delivery of inputs.

"A budget has been allocated to GMB to ensure that inputs reach every ward so there is no need for farmers to pay any transport fee," Masuka added.