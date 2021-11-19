Rwanda: Local Elections - 13 Mayors Seek Reelection

The much-anticipated final phase of the local government elections at the district level is slated for Friday, November 19.

At the end of the day, all 27 districts will have their respective executive committees consisting mayor and the two vice mayors - one of economic development and the other in charge of social affairs.

Members of the advisory council's bureau will also be elected on the same day.

Among the new candidates for the positions, a total of 17 mayors had vied in the councilor's positions, but four of them were beaten at their first hurdle during the elections for general councillors.

District mayors can only be reelected once, for a five-year term.

The 13 set to run on Friday, during the elections include:

In Northern Province, only the former Burera mayor, Marie Chantal Uwanyirigira is set to run for another term.

Eastern Province has three former mayors who are seeking the second term. Those are Richard Mutabazi from Bugesera district, Gatsibo's Richard Gasana and Radjabu Mbonyumuvunyi who has just concluded his first full term as the mayor of Rwamagana district.

Also, a good number of district mayors in Southern Province are seeking a second term, including Jacqueline Kayitesi who has headed Muhanga district since September 2019 and Ruhango's Valens Habarurema.

Erasme Ntazinda in Nyanza district is also among the district councillors from which the executive committee is to be elected.

Others include Ange Sebutege in Huye district, Jerome Rutaburingonga in Gisagara and Janvier Gashema who has been at the helm of Nyaruguru District in March 2021 after the former mayor Francois Habitegeko was appointed governor of Western Province.

Three mayors in Western Province have also made it among the district councillors from which the district Executive Committees will be elected.

They include Appolinie Mukamasabo in Nyamasheke district, Nyabihu's Antoinette Mukanyirigira and Vestine Mukarutesi in Karongi district.

After this phase, the exercise will be drawing to a close with the majority of positions already filled, besides polls for special interest groups at higher levels.

Elections will not be held in districts constituting the City of Kigali - Kicukiro, Gasabo and Nyarugenge - because of the recent reforms that gave them special status with non-elected leaders.