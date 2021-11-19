Kenya 7s Coach Simiyu Names Two Rookies in Shujaa Squad for Dubai

Kabras Sugar's Kevin Wekesa and Tony Omondi from Mwamba are set for their debuts in the World Rugby Sevens Series during the opening leg of 2021-2022 season in Dubai on November 26-27.

The two were included in a 14-man squad heading to Dubai on Sunday.

Head coach Innocent Simiyu has also recalled Edmund Anya to the team for the first time since the 2018-2019 season.

Nelson Oyoo captains the side that also includes the likes of Alvin "Buffa" Otieno, Johnstone Olindi and Herman Humwa in its ranks.

Commenting on the squad selection, Simiyu, a former Shujaa captain, said: "We are looking at how to improve on our team execution in the quest to attain our targets."

"Wekesa has a lot of potential, we indeed view him as the next Andrew Amonde. Omondi was in line for his debut in Vancouver until a concussion ruled him out."

"Anya played well during the pre-season Safari Sevens, and apart from his pace and ball carrying ability, brings another dimension in the air."

Shujaa, who finished the 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series in third place behind winners South Africa and second-ranked Great Britain, are in Pool "B" alongside USA, Argentina and Spain.

Shujaa playing times (EAT)

November 26, 2021

Kenya v USA (9.16am)

Kenya v Argentina (1.30pm)

Kenya v Spain (4.02pm)

Shujaa Squad to Dubai: Nelson Oyoo (Top Fry Nakuru, captain), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Alvin Otieno (KCB), Johnstone Olindi (KCB), Levi Amunga (KCB), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Tony Omondi* (Mwamba), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Jeff Oluoch (Homeboyz), Alvin Marube (Impala Saracens), Edmund Anya (Impala Saracens), Timothy Mmasi (Masinde Muliro), Kelvin Wekesa* (Kabras Sugar)

Management: Innocent Simiyu (Head coach), Mike Shamiah (Assistant Coach, Skills), Anthony Muchiri (Assistant Coach, Strength & Conditioning), Lamech Francis (Physio), Erick Ogweno (Manager)