Kenya: Akothee, Nelly Oaks Declare Undying Love for Each Other

19 November 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Songbird Akothee has been unwell for quite some time now, and she has taken time to appreciate her lover, Nelly Oaks for standing by her side.

In a sweet, heartfelt message on Instagram, Akothee poured out her heart to her bae.

"I declare you my hero, my sweetheart, my love, my protector and my guardian Angel! Nelson Oyugi... I celebrate you my king @nellyoaks no man can stand me since most of them are after Akothee and not Esther Akoth Kokeyo, you are after nothing but my wellbeing. Thank you very much for collecting me from a dustbin... " Akothee's message reads in part.

She advised single mothers to get a life and cautioned 'home wreckers' to leave her alone she now got a man.

This comes a few days after Nelly Oaks proclaimed that Akothee is his angel.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X