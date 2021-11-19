Kenya: Kazi Mtaani Programme Extended as Recruitment Begins

The Government has extended the National Hygiene Programme dubbed Kazi Mtaani Initiative to June 2022 as it starts the recruitment process for the third phase.

Principal Secretary for State Department of Housing and Urban Development, Charles Hinga said the recruitment process will kick off on Friday and will be implemented in more than 900 informal settlements across all 47 counties.

An online registration portal- Kazi Mtaani Management System (KMS) has been developed where those interested will be registered in a timely, transparent and efficient manner that will be equitable across the board.

The expanded phase is aimed at equipping the youth with skills aimed at creating job opportunities as well as enabling them to engage in self-employment in fields such as plumbing, masonry, carpentry, etc.

Over 280,000 youths were employed from 1,100 informal settlements in the 47 counties during the first and second phases of the programme,

"So far, over Sh10 billion has been utilised in the programme which has put food on the table of hundreds of thousands of Kenyans and enabled thousands of youths to start small thriving businesses," said PS Hinga.

This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta in his remarks during Mashujaa Day promised the Kazi Mtaani Programme would be continued because it had positively impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of youth.

The programme covering over 200,000 youths will be rolled out to all counties, with priority given to densely populated areas.

In a country where 75 per cent of the population is aged below 35 years, Kenya continues to grapple with high rates of unemployment. The Kazi Mtaani programme offers sustenance income to jobless youths.

The programme was unveiled in July last year as a form of social protection initiative to cushion the youth and vulnerable citizens in informal settlements from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beneficiaries operate on two shifts, each working for 11 days a month. They earn Sh455 per day, while supervisors earn Sh505 daily.

"I am happy to note that Kazi Mtaani, various tax reliefs and aid poise programs have reflected as a strong revenue performance for the country, increasing it by some 26.8 percent," President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta said Kazi Mtaani had created employment for thousands of youth and helped develop their entrepreneurial and financial skills through training.

The World Bank commended the programme, saying it had helped in reducing crime and drug abuse in the informal settlements.

It added that the program has also reduced youth dependency on other people and improved livelihoods.