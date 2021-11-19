Tanzania: Govt Assures Kagera Residents of Reliable Power Supply

THE government has assured residents in Kagera region of reliable power supply as efforts to connect more areas to the national grid are in final stages.

Energy Deputy Minister Stephen Byabato said that the government is committed to increase access to electricity, especially in rural areas.

According to the deputy minister, a total of 10,361 out of 12,317 villages in Mainland Tanzania have already been connected to power.

"The government aims to connect the remaining 1,956 villages to electricity by December 2022, through the third phase of the second round of rural electrification project, which commenced in July this year. The project will cost 1.24tri/- upon completion," he said.

In Kagera region, about 541 villages out of 662 have been connected to electricity which is equivalent to 81.7 per cent.

The Minister said that the remaining 121 villages will be connected to power by next year.

He noted that the number of customers who are connected to electricity has increased from 56,671 during 2015 to 89,172 by June 30, 2020.

Mr Byabato, who is also Member of Parliament for Bukoba Urban, revealed that several areas under the 'Green belt' had by November, this year been connected to electricity including Kagondo (Kaluguru), Mafumbo (Rwome), Buhembe (Ntungamo), Katoma (Mauluguru), Bakoba (Bunena, Ibwera, Itongo), Kashai (Kasindi, Makongo and Nyanga).

He assured the residents that all households that were surveyed will be connected to electricity. The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has been connecting village clients at an affordable fees of 27,000/-.

"Tanzania is an attractive suitable destination for large scale investments... The nation boasts of reliable electricity following the implementation of several projects including the Mwalimu Nyerere Hydro Electricity Power project that will generate 2,115 MW," he said.

He revealed that the government is committed to ensuring that majority of Tanzanians benefit from its vast natural resources.

"I can proudly announce that within a short period most of Kagera villages will be connected to the national grid. Transmission lines from the national grid has already been extended to Nyakanazi and Itako, and from there it will be extended to other parts of the region including Muleba, Bukoba Rural and Missenyi districts," he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the Regional Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric Project (RRFHP) that has to-date reached 87 per cent of implementation is expected to be completed by December, this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Infrastructure Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other power projects being implemented in the region include the 87MW Kakono-Missenyi, the 16 MW Murongo-Kikagati-Kyerwa and the 39 MW Msongezi.

He noted that the Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric project is a good initiative that will improve socioeconomic status of customers, including addressing the acute shortage of electricity experienced by the three countries, which negatively affect their economies.

Once operational, the project will generate 80MW of energy at relatively low cost.

The project will enhance regional cooperation, support sustainable management of the Kagera River Basin, promote growth and poverty reduction and also manage environmental aspects.

The additional power will benefit about 1,146,000 people in the three countries- 520,000 in Burundi (5.4 per cent), 159,000 in Tanzania (0.34 per cent) and 467,000 in Rwanda (4 per cent).

Minister Byabato disclosed that the World Bank (WB) donated 340million US dollars for the construction of the power plant while the African Development Bank (ADB) donated 128.6 million US dollars for construction of transmission lines.

He emphasized the need to enhance regional cooperation through implementation of sustainable development projects for socioeconomic development. The project will improve business and bilateral ties between Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania, increase trade flow and enhance socioeconomic development.

The additional power will benefit about 1,146,000 people in the three countries- 520,000 in Burundi (5.4 per cent), 159,000 in Tanzania (0.34 per cent) and 467,000 in Rwanda (4 per cent).