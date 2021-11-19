Nigeria: Sokoto Massacre - Tambuwal Confirms 43 Deaths in Illela

GOVERNOR Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, yesterday, confirmed the killing of 43 persons in Monday's bandits attack on Illela Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Governor Tambuwal confirmation came as his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, warned that terrorists were threatening the unity of the country.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Muhammad Bello, said that Governor Tambuwal led members of the state's executives and the security council, as well as other top government officials on a condolence visit to the people of Illela on Wednesday.

According to the statement: "Marauders attacked the town and some villages near it in the wee hours on November 15 killing 13 persons in the first instance.

"At the time of the governor's visit on Wednesday, the death toll had risen to 43."

The statement explained that the village head of Kalmalo, one of the five villages affected in the midnight attack, was wounded. Other villages affected were Munwadata, Sarma, Runji and Masasa. Governor Tambuwal told the people of Illela that the government and people of Sokoto State felt their grief and extended their condolences, saying: "This is not a small occurrence. It is upsetting. This incident really touched us.

Tambuwal commended the local government authority, traditional rulers and community leaders for their lawful composition of a volunteer group to work with security operatives in the area. The governor appealed to the people not to be daunted by the attacks, adding that "instead, this should motivate you to redouble your efforts without seeking revenge in securing your communities."

Illela, a border town, 97 kilometres from the state capital, has been experiencing pockets of bandits' attacks lately.