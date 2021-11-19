Nigeria: Brain Drain Hits Radiography, As 5 Experts Leave Nigeria Every Week

Awka — THE brain drain currently affecting many professions in Nigeria has hit Radiography, as no fewer than five radiographers leave the country every week for greener pastures abroad.

Radiographers are professionals that diagnose diseases using various modalities, including X-ray and ultrasound devices in the hospitals.

The President of the Association of Radiographers of Nigeria, Dr. Joseph Dlama said Nigeria requires about 50,000 radiographers for effective coverage of the entire country.

However, there are only about 2,500 and it is from the meager number that many are jetting out of the country almost on daily basis.

Dlama, who painted the worrisome picture at the annual national conference and scientific workshop of radiographers in Awka, said the unfortunate thing is that only nine universities in the country offer the course up to first degree level.

Dlama said: "We used to have about 2,500 radiographers in the country, but the number is depleting on daily basis as a result of brain drain

"As the President of this association, every week I receive nothing less than five radiographers leaving this country.

"We also noticed that the larger number of radiographers leaving Nigeria is from the South-East."

According to him, because of the shortage of radiographers, the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria bridges the gap with trained X-ray technicians whose practice is also regulated by the board.

He added: "The regulatory body monitors the practice of radiography in all hospitals and diagnostic centres to ensure that the standards are strictly adhered to.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have offices in the six geopolitical zones for effective monitoring of the practice of the profession in all public and private hospitals, as well as in the diagnostic centers.

Based on the law, any hospital that does not have a radiographer is not supposed to be licensed to operate.

"We call on the government to address the shortage of radiography workforce by investing in manpower development, procurement of state-of-the-art equipment, ensuring a budgetary provision for the training and retraining of radiographers, so as to provide the required services for the progress and advancement of our health care system."

The weeklong conference with the theme, 'Medical Imaging and Artificial Intelligence: the Inevitable Reality' featured the presentation of researched papers by experts in the field.

Vanguard News Nigeria