Zimbabwe: CZR Commend Efforts to Phase Out Plastic Bags

The Confederation Of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has commended government efforts through the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) to phase out non-biodegradable plastic bags in supermarkets as part of efforts to preserve the environment.

Retail outlets are a major source of non-biodegradable plastic bags which are commonly used to carry goods by shoppers.

Zimbabwe is joining other countries in the region in adopting eco-friendly systems to business with 34 out of 54 African countries having either passed a law banning plastics and implemented it or passed a law with the intention of implementation.

In an interview with 263Chat Business, CZR president, Denford Mutashu said retailers have already started working towards attaining this goal.

"In line with the world and Zimbabwe's increased focus and commitment to reduce direct and indirect impact of climate change, the CZR adopts and embrace the contents of the intentions of government through EMA fully," said Mutashu.

"We have already started working with EMA towards eradication of non-biodegradable plastics and various assortment of packaging as we move closer to the sufficient deadline given by government."

Non-biodegradable materials are often synthetic products like plastic, glass and batteries. Because they don't break down easily, if not disposed of properly, non-biodegradable waste can cause pollution, block drains and harm animals.

EMA last week wrote a letter to retail representative bodies, the Retailers Association of Zimbabwe (RAZ) and Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) encouraging them to take the issue with their respective affiliates in the sector.

"Globally plastic waste has become a menace and hence the need to reduce the use of plastic. The Environmental Management Agency is therefore taking steps towards the phase-out of plastic carrier bags," read the letter.

"We are encouraging your affiliate members to consider alternative non plastic carrier bags which are environmentally friendly. Plastic carrier bags are set to be phased out by the end of December 2022."

In Africa, Kenya has the strictest ban on single-use plastic after the country criminalized companies that import, manufacture or sell single-use plastic bags slapping offenders with a fine of US$40 000.

For individuals a fine of US$ 500 was imposed.