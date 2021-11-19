South Africa: André De Ruyter - Deliberate Acts of Sabotage Are Causing Power Cuts

analysis

For the first time, Eskom has pinned the blame of load-shedding on sabotage -- the latest at Lethabo power station in the Free State.

For the first time, Eskom said on Friday, November 19, that "deliberate acts of sabotage" are causing rolling blackouts. When a pylon smashed into a backup line on Wednesday evening at Lethabo Power Station in the Free State, Eskom declared sabotage.

De Ruyter said Lethabo had been a "close shave" saved by the quick-thinking of officials in the generation section of Eskom. Lethabo had until now been one of the most reliable power stations in the Eskom fleet. Nothing was stolen around the area where the pylon went down, ruling out theft as a motive.

De Ruyter said load-shedding would be suspended on Friday, November 19 and that the outlook for the next week is for zero power cuts by Eskom. But sabotage was now a risk that made predictions difficult.

"We are exposed and there is a need for the police and state security to step in," said De Ruyter, who until now said he had chosen "not to attribute to malice what can be attributed to incompetence".

On Thursday, November 18, Eskom reported numerous...