South Africa: André De Ruyter - Deliberate Acts of Sabotage Are Causing Power Cuts

19 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

For the first time, Eskom has pinned the blame of load-shedding on sabotage -- the latest at Lethabo power station in the Free State.

For the first time, Eskom said on Friday, November 19, that "deliberate acts of sabotage" are causing rolling blackouts. When a pylon smashed into a backup line on Wednesday evening at Lethabo Power Station in the Free State, Eskom declared sabotage.

De Ruyter said Lethabo had been a "close shave" saved by the quick-thinking of officials in the generation section of Eskom. Lethabo had until now been one of the most reliable power stations in the Eskom fleet. Nothing was stolen around the area where the pylon went down, ruling out theft as a motive.

De Ruyter said load-shedding would be suspended on Friday, November 19 and that the outlook for the next week is for zero power cuts by Eskom. But sabotage was now a risk that made predictions difficult.

"We are exposed and there is a need for the police and state security to step in," said De Ruyter, who until now said he had chosen "not to attribute to malice what can be attributed to incompetence".

On Thursday, November 18, Eskom reported numerous...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X