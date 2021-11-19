Tanzania: Hydropower Queries Amid 345mw Gap

Dar es Salaam — Questions are emerging over the ability of hydropower stations to produce adequate and reliable power at all times.

This follows the announcement by Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) yesterday of a shortfall of 345 megawatts at hydropower generation stations due to drought.

The power utility firm said in a statement yesterday that the shortfall - which is a result of reduced production capacity at the Kihansi, Kidatu and Pangani hydropower stations - represents a 21 percent fall in its generation capacity, noting that the drop would affect consumers in some parts of the country.

"Since there will be a shortfall in some regions, information will be availed on time so that our clients can plan for their [income generating] tasks accordingly," Tanesco said in a statement, adding that measures were being taken to bridge the gap.

But the explanation notwithstanding, analysts are of the view that the country might have been duped into putting most of its energies in a multi-trillion shilling hydropower project at the expense of other sources such as natural gas, wind and solar among others.

"We have had a number of viable projects through the Mtwara-Dar es Salaam natural gas pipeline that have either been delayed or left without being attended to. If the power system master plan had been implemented, we would now be having a power reserve," says economist-cum politician Zitto Kabwe.