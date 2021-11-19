South Africa: Labour Dept Takes Blitz Inspections to Northern Cape

19 November 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Employment and Labour in the Northern Cape is set to conduct an integrated blitz inspection focusing on the agricultural sector from 22 November 2021 to 3 December 2021 in ZF Mgcawu District Municipality in Upington.

In a statement on Thursday, the department said the integrated inspection will consist of all services offered by the Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES), which includes compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA); Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA); Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA); National Minimum Wage Act; Unemployment Insurance Fund Act (UIF), including the Unemployment Contributions Act, as well as Employment Equity Act (EEA).

According to the Provincial Chief Inspector, Ivan Vass, the department will be joined by other stakeholders namely, the Department of Home affairs, Human Rights Commission, South African Revenue Services, South African Police Services, Department of Rural Development Land and Reform, and the Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries.

"Inspection and Enforcement Services endeavours to monitor and enforce compliance in the Sectoral Determination 13: Agricultural Sector in the Northern Cape by conducting proactive and reactive inspections in Kakamas, Keimoes, Augrabies and Groblershoop in the Upington area," Vass said.

Employers are advised to prepare all documents of compliance on all labour legislation, and employees are advised to raise their complaints or concerns of non-compliance with labour legislation with the labour inspector.

