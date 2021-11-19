Uganda: Police to Crack Down On Social Media Users Spreading Fake Images, Videos of Kampala Twin Blasts

Police have directed their cyber crime teams to launch a crack down on social media users involved in spreading fake news about the recent bomb blasts in Kampala.

Following the Tuesday morning blasts at the Central Police Station and along Parliamentary avenue, several videos and images purported to be of the double attack.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the force's cyber unit has been tasked to look out for social media users who are involved in the spread of fake news aimed at causing panic among the public.

"Our cyber-crime teams have been given instructions to look for those sharing disturbing bomb images from other countries. Some of these people were sharing photos from West Africa and Kenya of incidents that happened many years ago,"Enanga said.

"The situation (bomb blasts) was not as bad as some of the images being shared on social media but those people want to create panic and fear among the public. We shall not let this continue. Our cyber teams will trace back the source of those disturbing images and videos."

In the past few years, incidents of fake news spread on social media have increased.

Of recent, some social media users have announced President Museveni and the Inspector General of Police dead whereas it is not true.

The president recently ordered security to crack down on those who announced his death to face the wrath of the law.

"Security service should solve that problem. I need to check with them (security officers) so that we go for you. If you're in Europe, we denounce you and say go to hell because you are wasting people's time," he said.