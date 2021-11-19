Ugandans Urged to Use Peaceful Means to Resolve Conflicts

19 November 2021
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has called upon all Ugandans to use peaceful means of resolving any possible conflicts as a way to ensure the highest standards of dignity for all.

The remarks followed the double explosions that rocked the city, killing seven people and injuring over 30.

In a statement, the chairperson of the commission, Mariam Wangadya, said this incident came at a time when there have been several other isolated incidents of terror in the country.

She said it also comes on the backdrop of the week commemorating the November 18th 2020 riots in which both civilians and security personnel were injured as the country prepared to hold general elections.

She said the commission strongly condemns acts of violence and terror and cowardly attacks whose purpose is to spread fear and terror among peace loving Ugandans.

"We commiserate with the families that have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The commission reiterates that the right to life as enshrined in article 22(1) of the Constitution is inherent and the most important right, without which all other rights cannot be realised," said Wangadya.

Wangadya said all life should be treated with utmost respect and dignity, adding that national peace and security is as important as individual rights and freedoms.

She implored all responsible government agencies to ensure that the victims receive speedy and appropriate redress.

"It is the duty of every citizen of Uganda to be law abiding, respect the rights and freedoms of others and to co-operate with lawful agencies in maintenance of law and order, "she explained.

