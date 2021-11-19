Uganda: Centenary Bank Commits Shs165m Towards Masaza Cup

Centenary Bank Uganda has committed shs165million towards the 2021 Masaza Cup football tournament as part of its three-year sponsorship package of shs465million.

The announcement was made during the launch at Bulange Mengo.

Speaking at the function, Joseph Balikuddembe, the Centenary Bank Executive Director reechoed the financial institution's commitment to support local sport in the country.

"Centenary Bank has been part of the Masaza Cup for close to now 6 years as part of our ongoing partnership with Buganda kingdom,"Balikuddembe said.

"On behalf of the bank, I would like to commend the leadership of Buganda Kingdom, which has made it possible for the young people to continue showcasing their talents through this football tournament. To all the teams participating in this year's Masaza Cup, I would like to encourage you to devote yourselves to the game, train regularly and most importantly keep safe and get vaccinated. As we wait for the general public to once again physically attend the games, it is my plea to you all to maintain forthrightness as you play against each other."

The 2021 tournament will kick off on Saturday November, 20, 2021 at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru, Buikwe District

The second deputy Katikiiro Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa applauded the bank for the continuous support to the tournament.

"The current times have pushed us into having a virtual tournament following the plea from the fans. We therefore, urge the participants to give it their best shot as you compete against each other because many Ugandans shall be watching and rooting for you,"Nsibirwa said.