South Africa: Satellite Services - the Missing Piece of the Telco Service Puzzle

18 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Twoobii Satellite

The next 10 years will see a threefold increase in satellite launches when compared to the previous decade. Elon Musk's Starlink service is rarely out of the news, and Amazon and others are forging ahead with their own satellite networks. These developments reflect the fact that the satellite industry is undergoing rapid evolution and growth. This raises important questions, given that fibre and 5G networks continue to expand. Why the sudden growth in satellite services, and what is fuelling this surge in innovation?

Is it better?

To be developed and adopted, new technologies typically must be faster, cheaper, or better in some other way. Looking at 150Mbps consumer terminals, Smart Satellite Services are much faster and cheaper than previous generations of satellite technology, and have exorcised the ghosts of slow speed, high cost and endemic latency.

However, it's important to be clear on one point: current satellite services are neither better nor cheaper than fibre or fixed wireless. The same applies to the planned LEO, MEO and advanced GEO services. This view has been publicly stated by Elon Musk of Starlink. Speaking at the Satellite 2020 Conference, he asserted that, "Starlink is not some huge threat to telcos. I want...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X