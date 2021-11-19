South Africa: Prasa Places Group CEO On Precautionary Suspension

19 November 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) Board of Control has placed its Group CEO Zolani Matthews on precautionary suspension to investigate an alleged sensitive matter of security breach and other contractual obligations associated with his employment contract.

"By consensus, the Board resolved that Matthews should be placed on precautionary suspension to allow detailed probing of the matter at hand to be concluded in his absence," Chairperson of PRASA Board Leonard Ramatlakane said on Friday.

The decision to place the Group CEO was taken during the PRASA Board of Control meeting on Thursday.

"The Board will endeavourer to conclude the matter at hand expeditiously in the best interest of all parties involved. The appointment of an acting Group CEO will be communicated and the Board will make sure that the daily operations of the organisation are not negatively affected," Ramatlakane said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X