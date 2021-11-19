South Africa: Over 328 000 Children Are Now Vaccinated in SA

South Africa now has 328 771 children who are vaccinated after 8 310 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

According to the Department of Health, of the 125 868 jabs that were distributed on Thursday, 117 558 were given to adults.

The data shows that there are now 24 471 210 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in South Africa, while 13 758 743 adults are fully jabbed.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 585 new COVID-19 cases, with 40 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This pushes the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the virus to 2 927 499, while the official death toll is standing at 89 555.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, Gauteng continues to log the highest number of new infections, with 372 additional cases recorded in the province.

The province is followed by 54 new cases in KwaZulu-Natal, 40 in the Western Cape, 28 in Free State and 26 in Mpumalanga, while the rest of the provinces recorded less than 20 new cases.

"The seven-day average is 1.2%, which is higher than Wednesday's 1.1%. The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased," the NICD explained.

In addition, the hospital admissions have increased by 33 in the past 24 hours, meaning there are 3 504 patients who are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 related complications.

The cumulative number of people who beat Coronavirus is 2 820 613 with a recovery rate of 96.3%.

According to the World Health Organisation, as of 18 November 2021, there have been 254 847 065 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, 5 120 712 deaths and 7 370 902 499 administered vaccine doses.