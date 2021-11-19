South Africa: Low Voter Turnout - Leaders Must Listen to Their Constituents

19 November 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President David Mabuza said while government is not in possession of any empirical evidence linking low voter turnout in the recent local government elections to service delivery, he said leaders must listen and respond to issues raised by the people.

He said this when he fielded oral questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

"As for low voter turnout, we are not in possession of any empirical evidence which suggests that poor service delivery especially by outgoing local government administrations, has resulted in low voter turnout during these elections.

"In fact, there are many variables including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related risk-adjustment restrictions. This is a trend elsewhere in the world where elections were conducted under similar conditions."

The Deputy President said, however, that the fact that people did participate, is an illustration of their commitment to democracy, and added that this is what government must build on.

"Having said that, it is important to point that as we were campaigning for our parties, some of the criticism levelled at us as leaders, is of our own making.

"We get preoccupied by our own responsibilities of office as members of parliament, members of the executive or as mayors and councillors, thus spending less time talking to the people and responding to their needs."

The Deputy President said leaders must listen to the people and respond to the issues they raise that affect them at community level.

"In our view, all leaders must make themselves available to be at the service of the people and work to unite our communities.

"People are looking for collaborative approach by parties that places their needs at the centre as opposed to party agendas.

"To improve the situation, the arrogance of leadership must give way to humility.

"We continue to work hard to restore the confidence of the people by implementing municipal interventions that government has put into place."

