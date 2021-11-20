Uganda: Bobi Wine Questions 'Extra Judicial' Killing of Terror Suspects

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said the rampant killing of suspects by security, under the pretext that they were resisting arrest, needs to be scrutinised.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks shortly after the death of Sheikh Abas Muhammed alias Sheikh Kirevu who was "put out of action" on November 18 in Nsangi by security.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson cliamed Kirevu was killed as he tried to resist arrest.

While Ugandans understand the importance of keeping o country safe and holding accountable those who harm innocent citizens, Kyagulanyi said he is deeply concerned about the extra-judicial execution of the alleged terror suspects.

Kyagulanyi said in a statement that this has gone on for far too long, adding that it started with suspects in the attack on Gen. Katumba Wamala, and has stretched all the way to the latest victim.

"It is unfortunate that most of the victims are Muslims. Thanks to an unfortunate stereotype the state has created about our brothers and sisters who profess the Islamic religion,"said Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi explained that the Constitution which guarantees the right of every suspect to due process of the law, no matter the gravity of their alleged offence, must be upheld at all costs and in all circumstances.

"Shooting dead suspects in offences of this nature without subjecting them to the legal process simply creates suspicion in the eyes of ordinary citizens about the regime's complicity in the crimes,"he said.