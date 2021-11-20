Tunisia: Detention Warrants Against MP and Former Minister Issued

Tunis/Tunisia — The Investigating Judge at the Judicial Financial Division issued two detention warrants against a former minister and a former deputy, the Tunis Court of First Instance announced Friday.

This decision comes after the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Judicial Financial Division decided to open an investigation against a former deputy, a former minister and public officials over forgery, embezzlement, violation of regulations, abuse of status, use of company funds for personal purposes and money laundering from customs, banking and tax offences.

According to the communications office of the Tunis Court of First Instance, the investigation is still underway.

The Public Prosecutor's Office at the Judicial Financial Division, On November 11, decided to detain a former Minister of the Environment and an MP, whose activities have been suspended for almost four months.